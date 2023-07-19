When Clyde Edwards-Helaire first got onto the field for the Kansas City Chiefs, he looked like a star in the making, rushing for 138 yards in his debut. His role has only gotten smaller since then, putting his future with Kansas City in doubt.

Edwards-Helaire is coming into 2023 firmly in third, at best, on the Chiefs' depth chart. Isiah Pacheco took the Chiefs' starting running back job last season and veteran Jerrick McKinnon is above him, too. CEH's fifth-year option was declined, setting him up to be a free agent after this season.

Although his prominence within the Chiefs offense is on the decline, Edwards-Helaire is simply focusing on working hard and doing what he can to earn playing time, according to Adam Teicher of ESPN.

“I can’t think two years ahead from now or the position I will be in 12 months from now,” Edwards-Helaire said, via ESPN. “It was really coming in and figuring out and seeing the things I can work on and from that point on rolling with it…I know what I have to do in order to get on the field and do the things I need to do this year.”

Edwards-Helaire got a lot of reps during minicamp with Pacheco and McKinnon out. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that he did a good job and that he obviously has talent. The Chiefs will always be centered around Patrick Mahomes but complementing his unreal talent with a good rushing attack is key. The depth at running back in Kansas City gives each player fresher legs and puts more wrinkles into the offense.

“We’re going to need that three-, four-headed monster,” Edwards-Helaire said, via ESPN. “It’s a 17-game season.”

The Chiefs getting production from their running backs by committee should pay off over the long season, including the inevitable playoff games that the team will play. With Pacheco still recovering from injuries, Edwards-Helaire will have to stay ready to play a big role. McKinnon still remains mostly a pass-catching RB, so Edwards-Helaire could see a good amount of volume in his rushes to start the season.

Whatever comes next, Clyde Edwards-Helaire will keep his head down and do what he can to show the Chiefs