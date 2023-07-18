Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided an update on running back Isiah Pacheco on Tuesday, telling reporters on Tuesday that the second-year tailback could land on the physically unable to perform list.

Pacheco went under the knife this offseason to address his shoulder and hand injuries after playing through with those issues in his rookie year.

The 24-year-old Pacheco led the Chiefs in 2022 with 830 rushing yards to go with five touchdowns on 170 carries, while also recording 130 receiving yards on 13 receptions and 14 targets. He is still in the process of reaching his full potential in the NFL, which can be quite a scary thought for Chiefs rivals, given how loaded already Kansas City's offense is, with Patrick Mahomes leading the attack.

The Chiefs' running back room still features Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, but it will be Pacheco who is very likely to start in that position from the get-go this coming 2024 campaign.

In 2022, the Chiefs led the entire NFL with an average of 29.2 points per game and also paced the league with 406.6 total yards per contest.

The expectation still for the Chiefs is that Pacheco will be ready to go once Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season rolls around in September. Kansas City is scheduled to open their Super Bowl title defense in a potential shootout against the Detroit Lions at home on Sep. 7.

Pacheco was a great find for the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft where he was taken in the seventh round (251st overall) by Kansas City.