Published November 21, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs proved to be a cut above the rest once again in a thrilling win against the Los Angeles Chargers. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce dominated as the team improved to 8-2. Two other members of Mahomes’ supporting cast, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Kadarius Toney, have some injury concerns following the Chiefs’ win.

According to Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire, Andy Reid gave a rundown of the team’s injuries after the game. Included with updates for Edwards-Helaire and Toney are updates for safety Juan Thornhill and cornerback Jaylen Watson.

“As far as the injuries go, Clyde (Edwards-Helaire) has a high ankle sprain,” Reid said, via Chiefs Wire. “Kadarius Toney hamstring tightened up on him. Juan Thornhill’s left calf, he strained (it). Then, Jaylen Watson, hurt his hand. We’ll see where that goes from here.”

Reid went on to say that Edwards-Helaire’s injury doesn’t look good. The 23-year-old running back has 453 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns. His high ankle sprain could rule him out for several games. Toney joined the Chiefs midseason with some prior injury concerns, which are now returning due to a hamstring injury, which he previously dealt with as a member of the New York Giants. He has already impressed his new teammates but now has to prove he can be relied on down the homestretch of the season.

The Chiefs still have the offensive talent to make noise for the rest of the regular season. They will hope that Toney and Edwards-Helaire can heal up once the playoffs begin.