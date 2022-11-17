Published November 17, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs made one of the more surprising moves at the trade deadline by acquiring Kadarius Toney, the disgruntled and oft-injured wideout from the New York Giants. So far, Toney’s new team is pleased with how he’s playing, including Travis Kelce.

In the latest episode of the New Heights w/ Jason & Travis Kelce podcast, the Chiefs superstar tight end dropped an assessment of Toney that will really excite Kansas City fans and anger Giants fans.

“I was blown away with how professional he was,” Kelce said of his new teammate. “Ever since he’s been in the building, it has been, ‘Man, this dude’s smart. Man, this dude’s crazy athletic. Man, this guy has a lot of confidence.’ And when you have a lot of confidence that means you understand what’s going on out there…I don’t know how he got out of that [Giants] building. I don’t get it one bit. I don’t even want to know what happened over there. I am just extremely happy that Brett Veach found a way yet again to get an unbelievably talented player in this building.”

Toney scored the first touchdown of his career with the Chiefs and through two games has six catches for 69 yards as well as two rushes for 33 yards. He seems to be enjoying his departure from the Giants, who are dealing with issues with other wide receivers. The Chiefs will still have to be on the lookout for any Toney injuries but overall, he should be very helpful for their offense as they look to compete for the Super Bowl.