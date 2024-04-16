Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is a bit perplexed by some of his quarterback's aspirations. Reid gave a murky response to Patrick Mahomes' plans to possibly participate in spring training with the Kansas City Royals baseball team.
“I haven’t even thought about that, you’re hitting me with a pretty big one right there,” Reid said, per TIME Magazine. “He was a heck of a baseball player, he grew up around it. I'm sure he can play in the major leagues. I mean, he's pretty gifted.”
Reid went on to cautiously give his permission to such a venture, with a catch. “He’d have to take me as a manager,” Reid added.
Mahomes and the Royals
Patrick Mahomes is known worldwide for being a spectacular quarterback, leading his Chiefs to three Super Bowl championships in the last five years. The gunslinger is also a businessman, and part owner of the Kansas City Royals baseball franchise. Mahomes is interested in using that connection to give himself a chance to play baseball in spring training, at some point.
“I’ve talked to the Royals, and if I can maybe go out to a spring training, I'm not opposed to that,” Mahomes said. “I'll get it approved by the Chiefs and everything like that. But maybe one of these years I go out there and see what I got. See if I can still hit the ball or pitch or whatever that is. Maybe not in the games but I can at least practice with them.”
Mahomes hasn't played baseball in several years, but clearly still loves the sport. The quarterback moved away from the baseball diamond during his time in college, playing football at Texas Tech. He is one of several professional football players who have flirted with baseball, like Deion Sanders and Bo Jackson. Sanders and Jackson both played full seasons in both sports.
It appears that football is still where Mahomes' heart truly lies, despite all the speculation. The quarterback reaffirmed his commitment to football, despite his comments.
“At the end of my time, I just want to say that I didn’t leave anything out there,” Mahomes added. “My family and football are the first things I want to be great at. If I can go out there and say that I gave everything I had on the football field, expectations are what they are and whatever is going to happen is going to happen. And I can be satisfied with that.”
Mahomes is chasing Tom Brady and Joe Montana on the list of quarterbacks with multiple Super Bowl championships. Mahomes now has three, one behind Montana and Terry Bradshaw. Tom Brady has the most, with seven championships. The Chiefs quarterback can still get there if he is able to stay healthy.
The Chiefs' season starts on September 5.