The Kansas City Chiefs could make history in Super Bowl 59 against the Philadelphia Eagles, becoming the first NFL team to complete a three-peat. There will also be some conversations surrounding Patrick Mahomes if he wins, which will make it his fourth Super Bowl at such a young age. In a conversation with Jordan Schultz, Draymond Green was asked if a Chiefs win would make Andy Reid and Mahomes the best quarterback-coach duo ever.

“If Mahomes wins, that does not make Andy Reid the greatest ever,” Green said. “But if Mahomes wins, it definitely puts him in the conversation with Tom Brady.”

Schultz then said that he thinks Mahomes is already in the conversation with Brady, but Green disagreed.

“In the conversation, but not meaningfully,” Green said. “You're in the conversation, but it's not like ‘Yo, he's ahead of Tom Brady now.' But if he wins this next one, you can almost make the argument. Tom got seven, so you still got a ways to go, but if he wins, he's really meaningfully sitting at the table with just him and Tom.”

People are already having the conversation of if Mahomes will be able to surpass Brady with the most Super Bowl wins. At the pace he's going, it's very possible.

The Chiefs have shown that there is no slowing them down anytime soon, but they still have a tall task ahead of them with the Philadelphia Eagles, who have shown that they're one of the best teams in the league as well. When these two teams faced each other in the Super Bowl two years ago, it came down to the wire, and the Chiefs were able to prevail.

There's a chance that this game will come down to the wire as well, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.