The Kansas City Chiefs have won the past two Super Bowls, and in their quest to three-peat, they've gotten off to a 7-0 start in the 2024 campaign. While the Chiefs have a lot of things working for them, the glue that is holding their operation together is superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has already cemented himself as one of the game's greatest players of all time.

In his first six seasons as a starter, Mahomes was a Pro Bowler every year, a first-team All-Pro twice, a two-time MVP, and a three-time Super Bowl champion. That puts him on pace to match or surpass the achievements set by Tom Brady, who is widely regarded as the NFL's greatest player of all time. When speaking to Brady, Mahomes was thankful that he had some prestigious achievements to chase, and he made it clear he's going to do whatever he can to put himself on the same level as Brady.

“It gives me something to chase. It's going to be hard to get there, but I'll do my best trying to get there.” – Patrick Mahomes, ESPN

Patrick Mahomes chasing Tom Brady's legacy

Over his historic 23-year career, Brady accomplished pretty much all that he could. He was a 15-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro, and a three-time MVP. Beyond all of that, Brady holds several records when it comes to career statistics, and of course, he won seven Super Bowl championships during the course of his career, which is more than any team in NFL history has won.

While Mahomes is currently putting up the worst statistical season of his career, the Chiefs are winning, and he's already made some serious progress in his quest to catch Brady. However, he's going to have to keep on winning for quite some time, and that's going to be easier said than done. That's pretty much all Mahomes has done so far in his career, though, so who's to say he won't be able to eventually track down Brady's GOAT legacy?