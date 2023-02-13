Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker had the chance to give the team the lead against the Philadelphia Eagles late in the first quarter of Super Bowl 57. Instead, however, he failed miserably and gave the NFL its first Super Bowl doink of the day.

Sure enough, NFL Twitter had a field day as several fans quickly trolled the Chiefs vet for his disastrous start. Every point matters in the Super Bowl, so it’s not surprising why a lot of fans couldn’t hold back in making a savage diss at the kicker.

Here are some of the initial reactions from Harrison Butker’s epic fail for the Chiefs:

After the Eagles opened the scoring with a brilliant QB sneak from Jalen Hurts, the Chiefs quickly responded with a Patrick Mahomes TD pass to Travis Kelce to tie things up at 7-7. It really looked like Kansas City has the momentum going in their favor when they set up Butker for the field goal from 42 yards.

Unfortunately for the Chiefs, it just didn’t go in and they had to end the first half tied with at 7-7.

While it’s still too early to determine the impact of that missed field goal, fans would surely look back at it if the Chiefs ended up losing by two points or less. You just really can’t afford to miss shots like that, especially in the Super Bowl where fans have eyes on every scoring attempt.

Here’s to hoping that the Chiefs win though, so everyone can just forget that Super Bowl doink.