Former NFL star JJ Watt couldn’t help but be impressed with Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles’ strong start in Super Bowl 57 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles opened the scoring in the showdown, utilizing a weapon where there are really great at to take a 7-0 lead: the QB sneak. After leading Philly into the red zone, Hurts got the job done as he scored on the ground.

JJ Watt was full of compliments for the Eagles for their execution to break the deadlock. Sure they are already known for it since it’s something they have done numerous times during the 2022 season, but it’s definitely noteworthy to perfectly pull it off in the Super Bowl.

“The Eagles QB sneak is the best in football. Damn near impossible to stop,” Watt wrote on Twitter.

For what it’s worth, it’s not only Watt who was impressed by it. The NFL world was quick to heap praises on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles for the opening touchdown as well, and for good reason.

“The Eagles scoring on a QB sneak to open the game is a perfect microcosm of their entire season. The only thing that could make it more spot on is if it was 4th down,” one fan noted. Another commenter said, “[Yo]u can’t stop [the] Eagles QB sneak.”

Meanwhile, Dave Zangaroo of NBC Sports added, “The QB sneak works again. Almost automatic.”

Here are several more reactions to the play:

The Eagles certainly couldn’t ask for a better start than that.