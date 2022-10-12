Ever since Patrick Mahomes took the reins of the Kansas City Chiefs offense, they’ve become one of the juggernauts of the NFL. But with the rise of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, competition has emerged among the AFC’s elite.

For the first time ever, Mahomes’s Chiefs will be considered the underdogs in their own home as Allen’s Bills pay them a visit for Week 6.

For the first time in his career, Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes is a home underdog. Mahomes had been favored in his first 41 home starts, including the playoffs, the longest streak to begin a career in the Super Bowl era. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2022

The insane streak is a testament to just how talented Patrick Mahomes is while also a compliment to the fantastic home-field support they get from their passionate fans.

But with Josh Allen taking another leap this season with an MVP-caliber start to the 2022 campaign, alongside a loaded Bills supporting cast around him, it’s no surprise that public perception paints them as the favorites even against Patrick Mahomes and co.

As it stands, the Bills own a -2.5 spread against the Chiefs on FanDuel. Someone better show Patrick Mahomes that line so that he could take in personally ala Michael Jordan.

There’s no doubt that Josh Allen still has the vivid memory of their Divisional Round clash that ended in heartbreak thanks to the 13-second scramble by Patrick Mahomes, who eventually led the Chiefs to a barn burner of an overtime win that was aided by winning the coin toss. Look for the visitors to try and avenge that defeat.

The Chiefs could conversely send a message that they’re still the top dog in the AFC with a resounding win here. There’s certainly no shortage of bulletin board material for this contest.