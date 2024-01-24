Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco received a big injury update after missing practice on Wednesday.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco did not practice on Wednesday. Pacheco's toe injury is “getting better” according to head coach Andy Reid though, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 24-year-old running back has played a pivotal role in the Chiefs' offense during the 2023 season. Kansas City has utilized the rushing attack on a consistent basis to help Patrick Mahomes and Kanas City's all-around offensive plan. This was especially apparent during the regular season when Kansas City receivers were dropping far too many passes.

The Chiefs' running game helped them stay afloat in many contests. Isiah Pacheco certainly helped in that regard.

Pacheco appeared in 14 games this season. He finished the '23 campaign with 935 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He added two receiving touchdowns and 244 receiving yards as well. The Chiefs are hoping to have Pacheco available for the AFC Championship Game, and for what it's worth, the star running back has already declared that he will be good to go for Kansas City in this huge matchup.

Chiefs preparing for crucial playoff clash vs. Ravens

Kansas City won the Super Bowl a season ago. Their current roster has become a dynasty with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce leading the charge. With that being said, the Ravens feature enough talent to take care of business against the Chiefs.

But this is the Chiefs we are talking about. Even in a down season like 2023, they still found a way to reach the AFC Championship Game. It would not be surprising by any means to see the Chiefs upset the Ravens on the road.

Kansas City's defense will play an important role in defeating Baltimore. If they can contain the Ravens then Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense will take care of the rest. Of course, Kansas City's offense will have a much better chance of finding success with Pacheco on the field.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Isiah Pacheco as they are made available.