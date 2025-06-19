Travis Kelce is shutting down weight loss rumors.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is currently training in Florida for the upcoming 2025-2026 NFL season. Photos of the three-time Super Bowl champion surfaced with a slimmer bod and the narrative that Kelce lost 25 pounds began to circulate. However, Kelce is clearing up the rumors that he had a “body transformation” during the offseason.

“First of all, I never said that,” Kelce told reporters during a press conference shared to X (formerly Twitter) on June 18. “Don't believe everything you read on the internet.”

Travis Kelce’s Press Conference today pic.twitter.com/ZKVUuLbYjr — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) June 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

While it's unclear how much weight Kelce lost, he did reveal that fans don't need to get their eyes checks and that he is slightly slimmer. “I am down some weight from the end of the season last year.”

“Each year is different, man,” the tight end continued. “You gotta rebuild it.”

Kelce shared his team's goals for the next NFL season and how he wants to be “the best leader I can.” The postseason captains of the Chiefs were Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Nick Bolton, Harrison Butker, and James Winchester.

In addition to building the team up, he has some training goals that he wants to accomplish in the offseason.

“This year, I got some time to work on some form running and some things early on in the off-season that I just didn't have time for last year,” Kelce added. “I'm certainly feeling good, and hopefully it'll pay off.”

Will Travis Kelce Retire After 2025-26 NFL Season?

In the press conference he also spoke about his performance throughout the last season and how he wants to do better for the upcoming season.

“Last year, I think I failed—especially in that last game—in being a leader and being the one who can step up and make plays,” Travis admitted. “So, just setting the bar even higher for myself this year than I have in the past.”

Retirement talk was also on the table during Kelce's conversation with reporters after the minicamp practice. He shared that while he doesn't have any plans to retire, coming back for this season was a no-brainer.

“I love football. I don't think I really thought about it that much,” Kelce said. “… I love coming in to work every single day. It wasn't a very tough one for me. I know I'm getting older, but at the same time I still feel like I've got a lot I can prove in this league. With that being said, it really wasn't that hard of a decision for me.”

Mahomes also gave no indication on whether Kelce will end his career in the NFL after this season.

“If it's his last ride, you would never know,” Mahomes told reporters.

“We never talked about [retirement],” Mahomes continued. “I think you have that in the back of your mind. For anyone that's played a lot of football seasons, there's always a chance if they're gonna come back and put in [the work]. You have to put in the work. You have to put in the work in the offseason. I think everybody wants to play the games, but putting in the work in the offseasons where stuff gets strenuous. … For him, I think it was just recalibrating, seeing where he's at. From what I've seen — I think y'all can see it — he's ready to go. He's been putting in the work this offseason, and he's excited for another chance to make a run for it.”

The Chiefs first game will be held in São Paulo, Brazil against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, September 5.