Somehow, the Kansas City Chiefs have returned. At the start of the season, everyone had worries about the defending champions. Those concerns were validated in the middle of the season, with their wide receiver group struggling to contribute meaningfully. Despite that, though, Kansas City was able to bounce back when it matters most. Now, they're in the AFC Championship Game for the sixth year in a row.

However, coming into their AFCCG game against the Ravens, the Chiefs have some concerns about one of their stars: star running back Isiah Pacheco. Pacheco was the glue that held the KC offense together when they were struggling. Despite nursing an ankle injury, Pacheco is expected to suit up, per Adam Schefter.

“Chiefs’ RB Isiah Pacheco, listed as questionable for Sunday’s AFC Championship game due to an ankle injury, will play vs. the Ravens, per source.”

One of the common concerns with the Chiefs' offense was their rushing attack. Yes, in past years they've had quite the potent passing attack. However, a great passing offense needs to be complemented by an elite ground game. After struggling to find that star running back in recent years, the Chiefs hit on a stud with Isiah Pacheco. His “angry” runs helped open up things for the offense, especially in the playoffs.

At this point, the Chiefs are officially the gatekeepers to the AFC Championship. Few teams have been able to knock Kansas City off of their pedestal. However, for the first time in ages, the Chiefs are the underdogs in the AFCCG. The Ravens have been by far the best team in the NFL. In contrast, while KC has been playing well as of late, their wide receivers continue to be a concern.

The stage is now set for a heavyweight matchup between two former MVPs in Mahomes and Ravens star Lamar Jackson. Who will come out on top?