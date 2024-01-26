The Chiefs received an encouraging Isiah Pacheco injury update ahead of Sunday's playoff game vs. the Ravens.

With the Kansas City Chiefs set to battle the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, running back Isiah Pacheco's status remains in question. Pacheco is reportedly expected to play in the game despite missing a recent practice, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“Isiah Pacheco, the best running back on the Kansas City Chiefs, he's got a couple injuries,” Rapoport said. “Got a toe, got an ankle, DNP both days of practice… Is not necessarily a bad sign. Not necessarily pessimism there. In fact, when Pacheco was talking to reporters earlier in the week, he told them definitely that he would expect to play. That is a good sign.”

Chiefs-Ravens preview

The Chiefs will play on the road Sunday. Heading into Baltimore and upsetting the Ravens will be a challenge, but this Kansas City team understands what it takes to win in the NFL playoffs.

People questioned whether or not Patrick Mahomes could win on the road in the postseason when the Chiefs played the Bills in Buffalo in their last game. Kansas City ultimately earned a narrow victory, and Mahomes got the job done in his first road playoff affair.

So can the Chiefs win back-to-back road playoff contests?

Doubting Kansas City is risky. If Pacheco is able to play, which seems likely based on this latest report, the Chiefs will be in a good position. The Ravens have enjoyed a tremendous 2023 campaign, though, so Sunday's game is going to be competitive throughout.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Isiah Pacheco's injury status ahead of the game.