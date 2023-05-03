Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth count of battery, according to the CBS news station KCTV5.

The incident for which Mahomes is being arrested occurred in February when he forcibly kissed the owner of Aspen’s Restaurant and Bar Lounge in Overland Park, KS. A video of the incident that was posted to social media shows Mahomes grabbing the restaurant owner by the neck and kissing her twice despite her attempts to get him away.

Mahomes and the owner were in a room together so that the owner could confront him about an incident where he shoved one of the restaurant’s waiters, according to Robert A. Cronkleton and Anne Spoerre of the Kansas City Star. The Star writes that Mahomes and a group of friends “went into the restaurant’s basement office, then wouldn’t let waiter in when he tried to go inside to get his water bottle, he said. Mahomes then pushed him and told him to get out, the waiter alleged.”

Following his arrest on Wednesday morning, Jackson was booked into Johnson County Jail on a $100,000 bond and scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon, per KCTV5.

While his brother continues to succeed on the football field, Jackson Mahomes has made a name for himself on social media. This incident of assault is the most repugnant incident from a figure whom football fans have come to loathe over the years. Many of his other actions, such as performing a TikTok dance on the memorial number logo of deceased NFL star Sean Taylor, have been also disruptive and disrespectful.