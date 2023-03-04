Jackson Mahomes has been accused of assault for forcibly kissing a bar owner, per the New York Post. Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs’ superstar Patrick Mahomes, was caught on video, per Curtis Loew.

Mahomes reportedly forcibly kissed a 40-year old female owner of a bar, per The Kansas City Star. Additionally, he reportedly shoved a 19-year old male waiter.

Aspen Vaughn, the owner, commented on what specifically occurred with Jackson Mahomes.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere,” Vaughn said, per the Kansas City Star. “And I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing?’”

Jackson Mahomes’ attorney also provided a statement on Mahomes’ behalf.

“Jackson has done nothing wrong. Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”

The video evidence will factor into this case without question. Witnesses will also be asked to reveal what they saw occur.

Jackson Mahomes’ reputation around the NFL world was already far from ideal. He’s become known for making cringy TikToks. He’s received plenty of backlash from around the NFL world over the past few years. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes has become one of the most beloved players in the league.

Patrick Mahomes will surely be asked about this incident at some point. Jackson has been a distraction for him during his career, but as mentioned earlier, it’s mainly been a result of attention-seeking social media posts. But now Jackson will force his NFL superstar brother to deal with questions about this assault case.

We will continue to provide updates as they are made available on this developing story.