The Kansas City Chiefs are continuing their strong 2024 run under the leadership of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Kelce is having another standout season despite being in his 11th season. The veteran tight end had many battles against his older brother Jason Kecle when he was a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Jason spoke about the challenge of facing his younger brother and the Chiefs in late November.

Jason Kelce retired from the NFL in March of 2024, but he won one Super Bowl with the Eagles before his career came to an end. His professional tenure also included plenty of matchups against his brother, and he was not shy when reflecting on his matchups against the younger Kelce and the Chiefs:

“It's annoying is what it is,” Kelce said when asked to describe what it's like playing against family. “Cause [Travis] is so good. [The Chiefs] were very good. I was only fortunate to beat Trav once. But when you're out there on the field, and you're getting ready to play your brother, there's just something about seeing your brother out there that you get this flashback going to being out in the backyard playing football again,” Kelce shared, via NFL on ESPN's X (formerly Twitter) page.

Jason and Travis Kelce are two of the most successful NFL brother duos in league history. The brothers share five combined Super Bowls and 16 Pro Bowl appearances. The younger Kelce has been fortunate enough to play with one of the most dominant dynasties in league history with the Chiefs. Yet, Kelce's Eagles run was impressive too.

By the time everything is said and done, the Kelce brothers will likely make the Hall of Fame. Their passion for football and growth together led to admirable professional careers, and it will be exciting to continue to watch their post-athletic endeavors.