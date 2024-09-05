The Kansas City Chiefs are entering one of their most exciting campaigns of the 202os era. The Chiefs are fresh off a Super Bowl 58 win and want to be the first team to win three championships by the end of the 2024 season. Travis Kelce is a crucial component of the team's success. He wants to keep the streak going; however, his retirement timeline has been revealed, giving massive implications for the future.

Kelce signed a two-year, $34.25 million contract extension with the Chiefs in April 2024. The deal made him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL. Before signing the offer, Kelce reportedly told head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach that he thought he had two more good years left in him, according to sources close to the team, per The Athletic.

Thus, signs point toward Kelce retiring in 2026. In June 2024, Kelce said he did not have a definitive timeline on when he would walk away from football.

“I really can’t put a timeframe on [retirement]. I love coming to work every single day. I know there’s opportunities for me outside of football,” Kelce said, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “I’m going to keep going until the wheels fall off. Hopefully, that doesn’t happen anytime soon.”

Still, despite his continued optimistic viewpoint, Kelce knew that his body would not be able to perform at a high level forever. In a 2023 interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kelce revealed that his battles with injury management were taxing.

Travis Kelce has had an incredible run with the Chiefs, and while the thought of him facing retirement in two years is scary for fans, he still has a chance to make more history with the team. The four-time All-Pro selection and nine-time Pro Bowler will do all he can to help Kansas City remain elite for the time he has left.