By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster just made the holiday season even more unforgettable for several families. Smith-Schuster and his foundation partnered with a Kansas City store and spent nearly $10,000 to make families have a much merrier Christmas with specially arranged gifts, per KMBC 9 News.

Smith-Schuster and his foundation paid off almost $10,000 in layaways at a Kansas City-area Burlington store.

“I love it so much because being a part of the community is what it’s all about,” he said. “These people are die-hard fans. They support us every Sunday, every game that we play in.”

Smith-Schuster has seen his career get rejuvenated after deciding to join the Chiefs, and the charity work he’s done to the families is just his way of paying it forward.

“It’s just nice that I have an opportunity to be a role model to these kids and to give back to the community,” the former USC Trojans wide receiver said.

After a disappointing 2021 season, which was also his final year with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Smith-Schuster has rebounded nicely in Kansas City, where he’s become one of the most productive downfield weapons of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

So far in the 2022 NFL season, Smith-Schuster has accumulated 762 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 61 receptions and 82 targets in nine games played in Chiefs uniform. He is the second-most targeted Chiefs player, with tight end Travis Kelce only in front of him.

The 26-year-old JuJu Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal worth $3.76 million with the Chiefs back in March.