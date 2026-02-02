Throughout his illustrious career in the entertainment industry, Rob Riggle has been an actor, comedian, sports commentator, and now a… a Guac Guru?

Earlier this month, Riggle officially partnered with Avocados From Mexico ahead of Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, and has taken on the role of Guac Guru to serve up tailed game day plays and guac recipes throughout football season.

The Big Game is the moment guac was made for,” shared Riggle. “And as the Guac Guru, I can confidently predict that you'll find yourself in front of a bowl that's simply too delicious for a single dip.”

As part of the partnership, Rob Riggle and Avocados From Mexico are making three Big Game predictions that can land one fan $60,000 — in honor of the Big Game's 60th anniversary — plus free avocados for an entire

year, if all three come true. His predictions are:

• A team scores exactly 20 points

• A player shows off an eating gesture as a celebration

• Announcers use the word “guacamole” during the broadcast

Additionally, Avocados from Mexico is launching the Golden Double Dip Chip, a 14K gold, wearable, “snackcessory.”

ClutchPoints caught up with the Guac Guru himself, Rob Riggle, ahead of Super Bowl LX to discuss his new partnership with Avocados From Mexico, his love for the Kansas City Chiefs, his new memoir, and more.

Tomer Azarly: Hey Rob, so the big game is coming up on February 8th. I hear you have an ideal snack that you'd like to have during the big game?

Rob Riggle: Oh yeah. Well, a lot of them, but it starts with chips and guac because you can't go wrong there. I mean, it makes everybody happy from what I've, what I've experienced. You know, the ladies, the guys, the kids, the grandparents. Everybody likes chip and guac. You can't go wrong. Well, that's a good place to start.

Tomer Azarly: What is it about chips and guac that make it such a non-negotiable? I feel like wherever you go, you got to have some.

Rob Riggle: I think it's because it works for everybody on some level. It tastes good. It's healthy. It's satisfying. And it's, uh, you know, salty and sweet. It's, it's the chips and the guac. It's just, it works. It works on almost every level. You don't find many things like that.

Tomer Azarly: What's your ideal party set up when you're watching the game? What do you have set up on that table right there in front of the game?

Rob Riggle: Well, spread-wise, you gotta have a lot of options food-wise. You gotta have chips and guac right there dead center. Um, I like to have some barbecue. I'm a Kansas City guy, so I like to have a little barbecue. You gotta have some charcuterie, maybe some cheese, some vegetables, some honey to dip in. And sides are critical. You gotta have like, on the barbecue side, you got a coleslaw, you gotta have some sort of potato dish. You gotta have maybe some Mac and cheese, some beans. Ooooh! You gotta have a good spread. You gotta have a big screen and you gotta have a lot of places to sit and that's it. And once you got that, you've totally won.

Tomer Azarly: You said, ‘that's it,' but that was so precise. And I feel like you've had this set up to the point where you're like, ‘all right, you're sitting over there, you're sitting over there, charcuterie on this side.' Like it sounds like you've had this mapped out for years.

Rob Riggle: Well, yeah, I've been, I've been very blessed to, my team has been doing well. I've been in the playoffs a lot lately. So yes, to a certain degree. Yes. And if I have friends over that are not rooting for my team, they need to sit a little bit over to the side. Still a good view of the game, but not next to me because when their team does something well and my team does something poorly or vice versa, I need to be able to celebrate or commiserate with my people.

Tomer Azarly: I respect that. I can't have them near me, either. Go away. Go on that side.

Rob Riggle: I just can't listen to them celebrate.

Tomer Azarly: You brought it up, but I want to talk to you about it. You've never been shy about your love for the Chiefs. Obviously an early end of the season, rough end, just what did you make of how that season went for your Chiefs?

Rob Riggle: It was tough. All the games in the previous year, those one score games, we won all those. This year, we didn't and that's the difference. Those one score games got us. We had a lot of injuries. We had some early-season suspensions that kind of were tricky to navigate. And then, you know, obviously, you never want to see Patrick get hurt ever, ever, ever. And so, you know, that was painful to see him get hurt. But he's strong, he's resilient. He's doing all the rights things. Nobody cares more about winning and competing more than he does, so I know he'll be back. And we got one of the great coaches, a Hall-of-Fame coach. We got Hall-of-Fame talent and we'll be good. We'll be fine. This was just probably a well-deserved rest.

Tomer Azarly: I was going to say that before this year, it's been a good era of dominance here for your Chiefs! What's it been like being a fan of that? Being able to attend a lot of games, a lot of high stakes games and be able to celebrate a lot too.

Rob Riggle: It's been what everybody thinks it is. It's awesome. It's just pure joy. And, you know, when I started, my first game was 1975 at Arrowhead, uh, with the Chiefs. 50 years, we went without a Super Bowl appearance! And 50 years, we were out in the desert and I was with them for almost all of it. And my whole lifetime, they had been to a Super Bowl in my lifetime. And so, when they made it, it was a dream come true because you do have times in your life where you go, I don't even know if I'll ever see a Super Bowl. I just don't know. You just don't know. And then when it happens, it is magical. And then when it happens again and again, and you get on this unbelievable heater, you know, you're like, it's an embarrassment of wealth, riches. You're like, what? I can't believe how great it is. And then it's amazing and it's awesome and I wanted to come back because it's wonderful. It's so great.

Tomer Azarly: They're giving your heart and your well-being a year off. They said, ‘come back next year, we'll get after it next year.'

Rob Riggle: It's a nice rest.

Tomer Azarly: When you're watching games, how are you watching game when you're in the living room? Like, are you someone who's standing up clapping? Are you like sitting and anxiously chewing your nails? Are you in the corner? Are you pacing around? Like what are you doing and how are you watching the game?

Rob Riggle: I'm a little bit of all of what you just said. I'm a little bit pensive, where I'm in a quiet prayer, breathing in the hand, clutch moment, you know. Then there's huge celebration, cartwheels in front of the television then there's a lot of cursing at referees for blowing obvious calls. There's a lot of um debate about why they called a certain play with other guys in the room. You run the gauntlet of emotions, I think, if you're a true fan.

Tomer Azarly: You've been you've been such a big part in the entertainment industry and you've had so many roles also in sports. Do you have a personal favorite moment or gig? Is it even possible for you to choose a personal favorite moment of yours?

Rob Riggle: Oh gosh, uh. Getting on Saturday Night Live was a dream come true. It was something I'd worked for for a long, long, long time and then when it finally happened, it was hard to process. Like, ‘uh, really?!' And then being on that stage when they roll credits and I've watched it my whole life — when they roll credits and everybody's on stage — and then to be on that stage looking back out towards the audience and in the cameras, it was surreal. It was very surreal and that was a great moment. Being on the Daily Show, getting that job was a great, great moment. Getting to do movies with people that I admire. Getting to do scenes with Tom Hanks or people that you just love their work and appreciate them so much and then you find yourself in a scene with them. Dumb and Dumber To, I was sitting behind Jeff Daniels and and Jim Carrey you know as Lloyd and Harry and I'm in the middle of them going, ‘no one would believe me right now if I called them.' And all I wanted to do is call all my friends and go, ‘you would not believe what is happening right now. I'm in the back of a hearse riding down the highway with Lloyd and Harry.' Like those those are surreal moments and they're wonderful and so those are all highlights if that's what you're talking about the entertainment side. Those are good highlights for sure.

Tomer Azarly: You've done this for so long. What still excites you about getting out there making people laugh and giving people that joy?

Rob Riggle: It's just a deep love of comedy. I love acting. I really do, and I love comedy, and I love when the two get together. I also love — I've done a couple dramas this past year where you know that's not normally what I get offered, but I've been able to to do that because they weren't making a lot of comedy so I've been able to do some dramas and absolutely loved it. Loved it. I think it's just in your blood. If it's something you're passionate about and care about, if you've got it, you got to find a way to do it. And I do love comedy, I guess. I grew up on comedies and and yeah. I hope I get to do it as long as they'll let me.

Tomer Azarly: You have a memoir which is named, ‘Grit, Spit and Never Quit.' I feel like that title is a strong one. Why did you want to tell your story and what excited you most about being able to tell your story with with so much experience that you have?

Rob Riggle: You know, you get to a point where you tell enough stories and people go, ‘hey you should write a book!' And then you go, ‘oh okay.' And you hear that enough times that you're like, ‘huh, yeah. Maybe I should.' And then I write down my goals every year at the beginning of the year and so I wrote down, ‘I'm gonna write a book,' I'm gonna write this book. I'm gonna write this book.' But for years, it was the one goal that didn't get accomplished. It just kept rolling over and rolling over and rolling over until finally I was ashamed of myself and I said, ‘Bahh! Write this book!' And so I did. I finally just put pen to paper and did it. It took a lot longer and it was a lot harder than I thought it was gonna be, but I'm really glad it's done. It talks about my time in the Marine Corps, my time serving at Ground Zero in Afghanistan. It talks about my time on SNL and the Daily Show and making movies and growing up in the Mid-West and I hope it's a motivational memoir that people will read and they'll be able to see things in my life that is maybe happening in their life and they can at least see, ‘well, this is how Rob Riggle dealt with it.' And hopefully it'll help.

The Guac Guru sees two comebacks – your team's rally and your tenth trip to the irresistible bowl of guacamole. Both are destiny! https://t.co/3UBmGCFlbg#GuacGuru #AvocadosFromMexico pic.twitter.com/oUG02lrVQW — Avocados From Mexico (@AvosFromMexico) February 2, 2026

Tomer Azarly: How long did it take you to write the memoir?

Rob Riggle: About two years. And you've got to remember now, it's not like I just locked myself in a log cabin and sat down and wrote. That's not how it works. I got to go out there. I eat what I kill. So I'm out there hustling for work every day. And if I get a show or if I get a movie, I got to go do that. And everything gets put on hold. So it takes time to grind out a book.

Tomer Azarly: Wow. Well, congratulations. That's really awesome. Is there anything else you want to say for readers before we wrap up?

Rob Riggle: Yes, okay, so people, make sure to go to avocadosfrommexico.com/biggame, there's some opportunities to win some cash. There's $60,000. It's Super Bowl 60, so $60,000. I've made some predictions. If those predictions come true and you're registered, you've got a chance to win. Also, between now and the Super Bowl, Avocados From Mexico is giving away three golden chips, like 14 karat gold chips. So if you go to AFM (avocados from Mexico) double dip, so afmdoubledip.com, you can register for the golden chips. And they're really cool. They're a solid 14 karat gold chip. People are going to love it. It gives bragging rights. It's a cool conversation piece, and it's worth a lot of money. So hopefully, people will check that out. But make sure you register, because if they register, they get a chance to win all this stuff.