Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen was forced to exit their game against the Golden State Warriors at Mortgage Matchup Center on Thursday after suffering what appeared to be an ankle injury.

Allen was going for the rebound with three minutes left in the fourth quarter when he accidentally stepped on the foot of Gary Payton II. Allen winced in pain as he fell to the floor.

While he was able to walk it off, he went straight to the locker room.

Suns cannot catch break on injuries. Grayson Allen looks to roll his ankle. He looked like he was in a lot of pain. Hope it’s not serious pic.twitter.com/7qEZNRY8vE — 🌵 Mr. Az (@MrAzSports) February 6, 2026

Allen finished with 21 points, including five three-pointers, in 33 minutes. He also had five rebounds and four assists.

The Suns fell short against the Warriors, 101-97, to drop to 31-21.

The exit of Allen was a big blow to Phoenix, as he was keeping the team in the game, along with Dillon Brooks. The Suns were outscored by the Warriors in the final quarter, 25-15.

An ankle injury has already forced Devin Booker to miss their last seven games.

The 30-year-old Allen has stepped up in Booker's absence, averaging 20.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in their last seven outings.

It remains unclear if he will have to sit out for an extended period. He has already missed 18 games this season.

Brooks led the Suns against the Warriors with a game-high 24 points, although he needed 24 shots. Mark Williams added a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Suns are 6-4 in their last 10 assignments. They will face the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

Phoenix acquired Cole Anthony and Amir Coffey in a three-team deal with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.