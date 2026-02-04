The Kansas City Chiefs had their worst season in recent memory in 2025. Kansas City finished the regular season with a 6-11 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2014 season. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes also tore his ACL in Week 15 against the Chargers. That injury ended his 2025 season and leaves Mahomes' availability for Kansas City's offseason program in question.

The 2026 offseason will be incredibly important for the immediate future of the Chiefs. That is especially true as Mahomes recovers from his major knee injury.

Unfortunately, the Chiefs will have some truly difficult decisions to make during the offseason.

Kansas City enters the 2026 offseason already $54.53 million over the salary cap. That means they'll have to make several roster moves just to get compliant with the salary cap. They'll need to go even further to make space to add players during free agency.

The first step will almost certainly be restructuring a few contracts to move money into future seasons. Mahomes ($78.21 million), Chris Jones ($44.85 million), and Trey Smith ($24.50 million) all have massive cap hits in 2026. Chiefs fans should expect those contracts to be tweaked this spring.

But Kansas City may also need to make some roster cuts to free up additional cap space.

But who could the Chiefs part with this offseason? And would any of those potential cuts even make a dent in Kansas City's massive salary cap deficit?

Below we will explore three Chiefs players who could be cut candidates during the 2026 offseason.

Kansas City could save a lot of cap space by cutting Jawaan Taylor

This feels like the most obvious decision the Chiefs could make during the entire offseason.

Taylor ended the season on injured reserve after battling a triceps injury. He will turn 29 during the 2026 season and is not under contract in 2027. The combination of his age, contract status, and injury should make him an appealing cut candidate.

The Chiefs would save $20 million in cap space by cutting Taylor. That will also come with $7.39 million in dead money, but still result in some significant cap savings.

That is a huge amount of money that Kansas City could save. Considering how far they have to go, getting $20 million in relief in one move feels like a no-brainer.

Kansas City could slide Jaylon Moore over to right tackle in 2026, just like they did after Taylor's injury this season.

If the Chiefs do keep Taylor, I'd expect them to renegotiate his contract.

Do the Chiefs have enough EDGE depth to part ways with Mike Danna?

Another potential cap casualty is edge rusher Mike Danna.

Danna was not a consistent playmaker for the Chiefs in 2025. In fact, he had the worst statistical season of his professional career. Danna only logged eight solo tackles with 17 assists, one sacks, and one interception.

Danna's regression during 2025 could be enough for Kansas City to move on from him this offseason. Especially considering how much money they could save.

The Chiefs can save $8.94 million in cap space by cutting Danna, with just $2.17 million in dead money. Danna is not under contract in 2027, so this move is as simple as cutting him and saving some cap space.

Just like with Taylor, the Chiefs already have a backup plan in place if they decide to move on from Danna.

Kansas City has invested multiple draft picks at edge rusher over the past few seasons. George Karlaftis is a great starter, and young players Ashton Gillotte and Felix Anudike-Uzomah could easily fill in opposite of Karlaftis on the line.

The Chiefs could easily find another replacement for Danna in the draft. Or even in free agency with a one-year contract.

Either way, this feels like another easy move to make.

Drue Tranquill is another interesting potential cap casualty

Finally, let's discuss linebacker Drue Tranquill.

Tranquill has been a consistent contributor for the Chiefs ever since joining the team before the 2023 season. He will turn 31 years old before the start of the 2026 season.

The Chiefs could save $6 million in cap space by cutting Tranquill with just $1.5 million in dead money. Just like the others, he is only under contract through 2026.

I feel this is the most difficult decision on the list. Kansas City saves some cap space, but not a ton, by cutting Tranquill. But who would even replace him?

The answer likely won't be Leo Chenal, as he is set to hit free agency. Perhaps Kansas City asks more from fifth-round pick Jeffrey Bassa? Or they could attempt to replace Tranquill in free agency or with a draft pick.

The Chiefs already have enough talent on the roster to deploy a solid nickel defense. But they'll need to find a suitable replacement for when they want to play base and get three linebackers on the field.

Still, I think cutting Tranquill is the right move.