The Kansas City Chiefs’ decision to move on from offensive coordinator Matt Nagy was not a sudden or reactionary call, according to head coach Andy Reid. Instead, it was a process that began well before the 2025 NFL season even kicked off, rooted in Nagy’s long-term ambition to step back into a lead role elsewhere in the league.

Speaking during a recent teleconference announcing Eric Bieniemy’s return as Kansas City’s offensive coordinator, Reid took time to defend Nagy and clarify the context surrounding his departure publicly. Reid made it clear that there was no breakdown in their relationship and no single moment that forced the Chiefs’ hand, but implied that he knew about his departure.

“If we left it that simple, that’s what I would tell you,” Reid said. “I know everybody’s going to question everything, and I get all that — it’s understandable. But Matt [Nagy] and I have a great relationship. Before the season, right before it even started here, I knew that he wanted an opportunity to have his own show.”

Nagy’s second stint in Kansas City came to an end after a disappointing season that saw the Chiefs miss the playoffs for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era. While the offense showed great show, including strong stretches before Mahomes’ ACL injury, the organization ultimately opted for change by rehiring Bieniemy, a familiar figure from their championship years.

Despite the separation, Reid emphasized that Nagy’s exit was not driven by animosity or a lack of respect. Nagy had reportedly turned down a contract extension the previous year, reinforcing the idea that he was already looking ahead to his next challenge.

Interest around the league remains, with several teams monitoring him for coordinator or potential head coaching opportunities. However for the Kansas City, the move signals a reset aimed at restoring offensive stability. For Nagy, it represents a chance to reposition himself and potentially re-emerge as a head coach in the near future, keeping his long-term ambitions firmly alive.