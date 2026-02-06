For New York Giants fans, the wait for Eli Manning to don a Gold Jacket just got a lot more frustrating. Despite a career defined by two of the most iconic Super Bowl runs in NFL history, the legendary quarterback will have to wait at least another year to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, Manning did not just miss the cut for the 2026 class; he wasn’t particularly close. While Eli Manning made the initial list of 15 finalists, he reportedly failed to survive the reduction to the final 10. This marks his second year of eligibility without a call to Canton, sparking renewed debate over his polarizing resume.

The “Manning Case” usually boils down to two distinct sides. On one hand, you have the Ironman who finished his career with 57,023 passing yards and 366 touchdowns. On the other hand, critics point to his career 117-117 regular-season record and 244 interceptions as reasons for hesitation.

However, the “clutch” factor remains his strongest argument. Manning’s postseason heroics against the New England Patriots are the stuff of legend. In Super Bowl XLII, he completed 19-of-34 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner to Plaxico Burress, to ruin the Patriots' perfect season. Four years later, in Super Bowl XLVI, he was even more efficient, completing 30-of-40 passes for 296 yards and a touchdown. He took home Super Bowl MVP honors in both contests.

The path to induction only gets harder from here. With Ben Roethlisberger eligible in 2027 and the G.O.A.T. himself, Tom Brady, hitting the ballot in 2028, the logjam at the quarterback position is becoming a serious problem for Manning. If the committee didn't feel Manning was a top-10 candidate this year, the climb toward the 2027 class will be even steeper.

For now, Manning remains on the outside looking in. Giants fans may have to get comfortable with the wait, as the committee seems determined to make one of New York’s greatest icons sweat it out.