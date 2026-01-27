When news broke that Bill Belichick was not named to the Hall of Fame on his first ballot, it took the NFL world by storm.

Fans questioned what one of the most successful head coaches in NFL history, a Super Bowl champion multiple times over with winning seasons, AFC East pennants, and other accolades galore, could have done to be placed in such elite historical company, with former players of his era blasting Hall of Fame voters for getting too cute with what should have been an easy vote.

One player in particular who took issue with the voters' selections was one of Belichick's Super Bowl foes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who took to social media to point out the insanity of the situation.

Article Continues Below

“Insane… don’t even understand how this could be possible,” Mahomes wrote on social media.

What exactly does Belichick's resume look like? Eight Super Bowl wins, an NFL record six as a head coach, plus two more as a defensive coordinator for the New York Giants, an NFL record nine conference championship wins, and an NFL record 31 playoff wins, plus the second-most regular season at 302, and the second-most total career wins at 333.

Belichick helped to establish one of the richest coaching trees in the NFL, with plenty of disciples still working to this day, the concept of a multiple defensive front, and helped to turn Tom Brady into a serious contender for the GOAT despite being a part-time starter at Michigan before being drafted on Day 3. If that isn't the resume of a first ballot Hall of Famer, then Mahomes is right, the results are simply insane.