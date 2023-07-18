Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid has found out his rating for Madden NFL 24, and he made it clear that he was not a fan of the rating he received on Twitter.

“Highest graded safety since week 11 not only in man coverage but also overall @Madden goota be blind rn 😂😂” Justin Reid said on Twitter.

Reid is rated 81 overall, and it is clear that he is not happy about that. This was not his only tweet regarding his rating in Madden NFL 24.

“Im a top 2 coverage safety and in this league once i got comfortable in this system & my money NOT on me being #2. Better keep y'all eyes open,” Reid said in another tweet.

Reid ended his thoughts on the subject with a simple GIF of LeBron James.

Although Madden ratings are not serious to everyone, it is clear that Reid is using his as motivation, and he has a chip on his shoulder as a result of feeling disrespected by his rating.

Reid played four seasons with the Houston Texans before coming over to the Chiefs for 2022, and helping them win the Super Bowl. His point about being more comfortable in the Chiefs' system does make sense, knowing that it was his first season with the team.

Regardless of how much respect Reid is shown in Madden, his team is showed a ton of respect around the league. They are the defending Super Bowl champions, and should be one of the top contenders to win it again this season.