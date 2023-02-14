Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney made one of the biggest plays in the Super Bowl. His 65-yard punt return set the Chiefs up with a very short field, and the ensuing drive resulted in a touchdown.

A day after winning the Super Bowl, Toney is speaking about the play. The Chiefs return man explained to the Philadelphia Inquirer what happened at the moment.

“He [the punter] just gave us a really ugly punt and I just had to go out there and make a play,” Toney said. The Philadelphia Eagles punter, Arryn Siposs, gave his side of the story.

“We were trying to get it toward the gunner. [I] misdirected it a little bit, but we gave him a hard time in terms of catching the ball,” Siposs said. “It kind of almost came out of his hands. But he just made a helluva play. He’s a helluva player, and we put him in a good spot.”

Eagles linebacker Zech McPherson opened up on the preparations made before the Super Bowl. He mentioned they specifically game planned for Toney’s movement, but failed to execute.

“Preparing against the Chiefs, we knew Kadarius likes to hit one move, one stick, and then bounce the other way. Those were the teaching points,” he explained.

“We have to be more detailed because that’s exactly what he did. He cut back all the way, and we didn’t execute enough as a unit.”

In the end, Toney made it inside the five-yard line to set up first and goal. Patrick Mahomes found a wide-open Skyy Moore to make it an eight-point game, and the Chiefs went on to win after the Eagles tied the game.