The Kansas City Chiefs took an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 57. And it was all thanks to midseason trade acquisition Kadarius Toney.

The Chiefs forced a punt while leading 28-27 in the fourth quarter. Toney took the ball and ran it 65 yards inside the 10 yard line. His return is the longest punt return in Super Bowl history.

Chiefs fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the play by the former first-round pick.

New York Giants fans also took some time to praise the play. The Giants drafted Toney in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but things just never worked out prior to the trade a few months ago.

The play gave the Chiefs a very short field to work with. And they took advantage of it. Patrick Mahomes found a wide open Skyy Moore in the endzone to make it 35-27.

However, the lead would not remain. The Philadelphia Eagles worked their way down the field and punched the ball in from two yards out. Jalen Hurts racked up his third rushing touchdown of the game on another Eagles quarterback sneak.

Toney helped give the Chiefs the lead in the fourth quarter before his punt return. He also found himself wide open in the endzone, catching a five-yard pass from Mahomes to make the game 28-27.

A win by Toney and the Chiefs would give Kansas City their first Super Bowl win since 2019. The team defeated Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers that season.

The Chiefs are in their third Super Bowl in four years. Besides this year and 2019, the Chiefs made the big game in 2020, facing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a losing effort.