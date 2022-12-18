By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to become the next team to clinch a playoff berth in Week 15. They will face the Houston Texans with the chance to become the AFC West champions simply by picking up the win. The latest injury update to wide receiver Kadarius Toney suggests that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense will have an easier time against Houston.

“Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney, who is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury that has nagged him for almost a month, is expected to play today, source said,” reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He suffered the injury in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Toney’s hamstring injury has kept him inactive for the past three weeks. In three games with the Chiefs since being traded by the New York Giants, he has tallied 69 receiving yards, 33 rushing yards, six catches and a touchdown.

Toney has gotten rave reviews since joining the Chiefs, both for his talent and the way he carries himself. His elusiveness with the ball makes him an intriguing offensive weapon for Kansas City, though issues staying on the field have always been there during his NFL career. Thankfully for KC, he is excepted to be ready to go in Week 15.

The Chiefs are looking to secure their seventh consecutive AFC West title, which predates the Mahomes era. Kadarius Toney coming back should help them with that goal and help get him ready to go for the postseason.