In their road to another Super Bowl title, wide receiver was arguably the most questionable position for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, with contract questions across their roster, the Chiefs are letting one receiver enter free agency.
Kansas City has released Marquez Valdes-Scantling, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Chiefs will save $12 million of cap space.
With Chris Jones becoming a free agent, Kansas City seems determined to signing him to a long-term contract extension. Kansas City also used their franchise tag on L'Jarius Sneed and could trade him if the cornerback becomes too pricey. The Chiefs might need wide receivers, but Valdes-Scantling's $12 million contract was too much for the team to stomach.
Especially considering the WR's play throughout the 2023 season. Over 16 games, Scantling caught 21 passes for 315 yards and a touchdown. He was ninth on the team in receptions. While his yardage ranked fourth, it certainly isn't the production Kansas City is hoping for from a $12 million player.
After Scantling's release, the Chiefs now rank 17th in the league with almost $29 million available in cap space. However, signing Chris Jones to an extension would take a massive bite out of whatever is available. The defensive tackle's play in their run to the Super Bowl may give Kansas City no choice.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling will walk away from the Chiefs with a championship ring of his own. He'll now search free agency for another team that could offer him that opportunity. Kansas City will go back to the drawing board at receiver while hoping to lock up their stars to long-term deals.