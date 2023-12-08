Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling refuses to admit that he's had struggles this season amid several costly drops.

Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has had some struggles this season but he refuses to admit it. Coming into Kansas City, Scantling had to tackle the tall task of replacing Tyreek Hill as one of Patrick Mahomes's go to receivers after he was traded to the Miami Dolphins.

The arrangement worked well, as he was productive during the team's Super Bowl LVII run last season. But, he's had significant struggles this season. Scantling thus far this season has totaled 273 yards and 1 touchdown on 17 catches after being targeted 33 times heading into their Week 14 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. He's also had drops in key games such as in the Chief's Super Bowl rematch against the Eagles on Monday Night Football.

When asked about his struggles by Fox 4 KC Digital Sports Reporter PJ Green, he refused to admit it. Green asked Marquez Valdes-Scantling how he's focused mentally with everything going on in the season and Santling responded, “What do you mean everything going on?”

Green responded, “I mean, you know, like, you know, the drops here and there, and then, you know, things happen late in games.”

Scantling said, “It is what it is. It's football. I'm not going to make every play. So, you know, it's not really anything that's going on that hasn't happened in any other season that hasn't happened to any other player in this league.”

When Green asked if he'd heard any of the outside noise, Scantling responded, “For what? The Kansas City Chiefs is who I play for. Not for anybody else.”

Marquez Valdez-Scantling drops a wide open TD pass and the Chiefs lose to the Eagles 21-17 😮pic.twitter.com/jChsxGg4iW — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 21, 2023

Although Scantling refuses to admit it, the evidence of his struggles is evident. Chiefs fans hope for a better game from him as they face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 4:25 PM on CBS.