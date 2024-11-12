The Kansas City Chiefs can do nothing but win in 2024 and might get even better in the coming weeks.

Following the team's inspiring Week 10 win over the Denver Broncos, the Chiefs are planning to designate Isiah Pacheco and Charles Omenihu to return from injured reserve, per Jordan Schultz. Even if they do, that does not guarantee either player will take the field in Week 11 but does indicate that both players are nearing a return.

Pacheco has not played since injuring his leg in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. He has missed the team's last seven games. In his absence, the Chiefs signed former running back Kareem Hunt from free agency, who has thrived in his interim starter role.

Omenihu, a sixth-year player out of Texas, has yet to make his 2024 season debut. The reserve edge rusher is in his second year with the team after previous stints with the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers. While not as impactful of a player as Pacheco, Omenihu has provided valuable depth for Steve Spagnuolo's defense behind Mike Danna and George Karlaftis.

Chiefs look to stay undefeated in Week 11

Despite often looking as if they were about to lose their first game of the year, the Chiefs have remained undefeated through 10 weeks. However, they will enter arguably their biggest test of the year when they travel to New York to face the Buffalo Bills on the road in Week 11.

The 8-2 Bills are nipping at the heels of the Chiefs atop the AFC and enter the matchup with five straight wins. Despite missing top receivers Amari Cooper and Keon Coleman in Week 10, Buffalo is coming off a 30-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Kansas City is coming off a miraculous 16-14 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 10, powered by linebacker Leo Chenal blocking Wil Lutz's game-winning field goal kick. The previous week, the Chiefs escaped Week 9 with a 30-24 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Needless to say, the defending champions have been far from perfect or dominant but continue to find a way to win each time out.