Chiefs debuting culinary monstrosity at Arrowhead in all its deep fried glory

There’s a new nightmare for lifestyle gurus and nutritionists, and it’s one that can be found on the menu at Arrowhead Stadium whenever Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing at home. Darren Rovell of the Action Network just tweeted out a picture of ” Doritos-encrusted empanadas” that should have people on a diet going the other way (maybe).

This year at @Chiefs Games: Doritos-encrusted empanadas with ground beef, onions, cheddar jack cheese, and avocado crema (📸 by @AramarkSports) pic.twitter.com/cyYeBIHXY6 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 7, 2022

Aramark Sports + Entertainment is the company behind this highly likely high-caloric snack, and according to their website, it’s simply called “DORITOS Empanadas.” It is part of the company’s Snack Hack! branding which is their” latest inventive take on stadium food, featuring iconic snacks like DORITOS, CHEETOS, Sugar Daddy, and more.”

Aramark Sports + Entertainment also offers several unique snacks at other NFL stadiums. There’s the Crabby Cheese Puffs Mozzarella Sticks at M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore Ravens), the DORITOS FLAMIN’ HOT COOL RANCH Chicken Sandwich at Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati Bengals), the FLAMIN’ HOT Nachos at Empower Field at Mile High (Denver Broncos), the FUNYUNS Dusted Polish Boy at FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland Browns), and the Pork Rinds Corn Dog at Soldier Field (Chicago Bears), among others.

But the biggest treat Chiefs fans can have at Arrowhead Stadium will still be the game. Mahomes and the Chiefs will open their season on the road on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals before flying back home for their home opener in Week 2 against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Expect fireworks in the first two games of the Chiefs, as they will be going up against high-powered offenses.