Chiefs get big Mecole Hardman, Chris Jones boosts at training camp

The 2022 season hasn’t kicked off yet, but the Kansas City Chiefs have already dealt with injuries to two key pieces on both sides of the ball: wide receiver Mecole Hardman and defensive tackle Chris Jones. However, the Chiefs got some good news on Hardman and Jones on Monday. Pro Football Talk has the details.

Hardman suffered a scary-looking injury when he was carted off at practice last week, though it was ultimately ruled to be a groin injury- and not a serious one at that.

As for Jones, the three-time Pro Bowler sustained a back injury. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had said that both players were making progress ahead of Saturday’s preseason contest against the Washington Commanders, though neither suited up.

Hardman, 24, is set to step into a larger role in 2022, as All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill departed for the Miami Dolphins via trade this offseason. Meanwhile, Jones will be depended upon to fill his usual, difference-making role for the Chiefs on the defensive line.

It’s obviously a great sign to see both Chris Jones and Mecole Hardman getting healthy with just one preseason game remaining. With any luck, both players will be out on the field for Kansas City’s Week 1 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals.