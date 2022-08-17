Patrick Mahomes must hold his breath after Mecole Hardman practice injury

The Kansas City Chiefs offense will look a lot different this season without Tyreek Hill. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes even attested to the fact it’ll be a next-man-up mentality, with lots of different players getting touches, as we saw in the preseason opener. Mahomes will be holding his breath on Wednesday after one of his most important targets, Mecole Hardman, left practice with an apparent leg injury after participating in 11-on-11 drills.

Via Sam McDowell:

Hardman emerged from the medical tent on his own, though with a limp. He is being carted up the hill. Leaving practice after an apparent leg injury. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) August 17, 2022

This is not good for the Chiefs. At least Hardman was able to walk without the assistance of someone else, though. It’s not exactly known what the actual injury is at this point, but if he does miss time, it’ll be a blow to KC. The left leg appears to be the problem.

Ian Rapoport dropped another important update:

#Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman, who exited practice early today, is being evaluated for a groin injury, source said. The severity is unclear, but Hardman being able to walk off the field (before jumping on a cart to head into the building) was a good sign. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2022

Mecole Hardman is seen as the possible replacement in a sense for Hill. Last season, he collected 59 receptions for 693 yards and two touchdowns. That was his best campaign yet.

2022 is a year where Hardman is going to get more opportunities than ever to be one of Mahomes’ top targets now that Tyreek is in Miami. Chiefs fans can only pray this setback isn’t serious, with the regular season just a few weeks away. This is a chance for Mecole Hardman to really prove his worth for Kansas City. It would be a shame for him to be sidelined for any long period of time.

Stay tuned for updates on Hardman. The Chiefs begin their regular season on September 11th against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.