The Kansas City Chiefs aren't resting on their laurels despite being the last undefeated team in the NFL this season. On Monday, just hours after dispatching the Las Vegas Raiders 27-20, the Chiefs made a Josh Uche trade with the New England Patriots. The pass-rushing linebacker lands in KC for a 2026 sixth-round pick, per Bleacher Report NFL insider Jordan Schwartz.

“BREAKING: Patriots trading OLB Josh Uche to #Chiefs, sources tell @NFLonFOX,” Schwartz reported. “After acquiring DeAndre Hopkins last week, the 7-0 Chiefs are now adding on defense.”

This move bolsters the Chiefs' already strong defense, which is ranked fifth in the league in points allowed after Week 8. It also continues to strengthen the team's case for a third-straight Super Bowl trophy.

This is the second bold move the Chiefs have made in the last week. Previously, in order to keep up with the New York Jets trading for Davante Adams and the Buffalo Bills getting Amari Cooper, Kansas City brought in DeAndre Hopkins from the Tennessee Titans. This trade steadied the team's wide receiver and offensive skill position group that has been rocked by injury this year.

While that was a move born mostly out of necessity, this Chiefs-Patriots Josh Uche trade is coming at an area of strength.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Chiefs offense have led the franchise to two straight Super Bowl wins and three Lombardi Trophies in five seasons. However, in 2024, it is the Chiefs defense leading the way. The unit has surrendered just 123 points and 2,065 yards.

While the defense as a whole has been excellent, the one place they haven't excelled is sacking the quarterback. Their 15 sacks so far this season put them T-23 in the league in that department. Now that they get Uche, a pass0-rusher who put up 11.5 sacks in 2022, that statistical area should get better.

And if that gets better, who knows when the next time is that the Chiefs will lose a game.