Chiefs make important Travis Kelce move to help roster for rest of season

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a key change to the contract of star tight end Travis Kelce. According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Chiefs have converted the base salary of Kelce into a signing bonus to create more leg space in the team’s cap room.

“The Chiefs have restructured the contract of All Pro TE Travis Kelce, converting base salary into a signing bonus to clear $3.455M in cap space, per source.”

The extra space in the cap room that the Chiefs generated in this front-office maneuver could prove to be useful for the team in the near future, particularly when targeting a free agent who could help Travis Kelce and company on the field.

Travis Kelce signed a four-year deal with Kansas City in 2020. He is due to earn a base salary of $11.25 million in the 2023 NFL season, $12 million in 2024, and $16.25 million in 2025 before hitting the free agent market. That is a sound investment for the Chiefs, who keep on getting tremendous production week after week from Kelce. In Week 6, Travis Kelce racked up 108 receiving yards on eight catches and 10 targets, albeit in a 24-20 home loss to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. He is one of the surest things downfield not only in Kansas City but in the entire league.

On the season, Travis Kelce has 455 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, ninth and first in the NFL, respectively.

The Chiefs are 4-2 after six weeks of the season, and while they still look solid, they might still be a piece or two away from breaking away from the rest of the NFL. Their offense has been solid, but their defense remains suspect, with the team allowing 24.8 points and over 350 total yards per game.