Chiefs star Travis Kelce makes NFL history after epic 4-touchdown performance in nail-biter vs. Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders produced what was easily one of the best games of the NFL season thus far. Travis Kelce was the star of the show for the Chiefs as he scored no less than four touchdowns for Kansas City as they mounted an epic comeback against a defiant Raiders side. Thanks to Kelce’s heroics, the Chiefs escaped with a razor-thin 30-29 home victory on Monday night.

Kelce’s eye-popping four-TD performance had him entering the record books. The seven-time Pro Bowler is just the fifth tight end in history to ever score four or more receiving touchdowns in a single game (h/t ESPN Stats & Info on Twitter):

Travis Kelce is the 4th tight end in NFL history with 4 receiving TD in a game. The record belongs to Kellen Winslow Sr., with 5. Winslow also did this against the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/6hL9AFaLou — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 11, 2022

Kellen Winslow Sr. is one of the best to ever do it, so for Kelce to be mentioned in the same breath as the Hall of Famer is definitely an ultimate honor for the Chiefs star.

In case you missed it, first of all, the big question is why? Either way, we’ve got you covered. Here are all four of Kelce’s touchdowns in all their glory:

Patrick Mahomes finds Travis Kelce for the first Chiefs TD of the game 😤pic.twitter.com/yl717ppud9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 11, 2022

Mahomes to Kelce again! Chiefs have found their rhythm 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6dwAlLdCJW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 11, 2022

TRAVIS KELCE AGAIN Kelce's 3rd TD gives the Chiefs the lead! 💪pic.twitter.com/MK19wslLek — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 11, 2022

4th TD for Travis Kelce 😳 The Chiefs extend their lead behind Kelce's 4th touchdown! pic.twitter.com/VLd3mNSPnU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 11, 2022

As you may have noticed, all four of Kecle’s TDs came in the Raiders’ red zone. This resulted in a pretty mind-blowing stat after the Chiefs star TE recorded just 25 receiving yards on the evening:

Entering Monday Night Football, the fewest receiving yards by a player with 4+ TD's was 93 yards (Marvin Jones – 2019), per @NFLResearch. Travis Kelce finished Monday's game with with 7 receptions, 4 TD's… and 25 receiving yards 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MW2Vw59csD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 11, 2022

All in all, Travis Kelce caught 7-of-8 targets. Obviously, he has to give a lot of credit to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who himself had quite a game in this one as well.

Kelce’s hot streak reaches a new high after Monday night, with the 33-year-old now recording his seventh TD of the season. He’s now scored in four out of five of the Chiefs’ games in 2022.