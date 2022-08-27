Tyreek Hill is not one to shy away from making controversial-sounding comments. Ever since his exit from the Kansas City Chiefs, the speedy wide receiver has made some… interesting remarks about his former team. From insinuating that his new QB is better than Patrick Mahomes to other asinine takes, Cheetah has said it all.

However, Hill’s latest comments might just be the final straw for Chiefs fans. In a recent interview, the now-Miami Dolphins quarterback revealed his motivation for next season. He said that he felt disrespected by the organization and said that they “threw him to the side”.

“…And I feel like when the Kansas City Chiefs traded me I kind of took that personal. So now what really motivates me is I feel like they basically just threw me to the side, like I was trash or something,” Hill said.

Naturally, this statement did not sit well with Chiefs fans everywhere. Immediately after the quote went viral, many KC fans took to Twitter to remind Tyreek Hill of the many things the team has done for him. These include handing him a fat contract and drafting him in the fourth round despite character concerns.

Some also pointed out that the Chiefs traded Hill to the team the wide receiver preferred, something that most teams aren’t keen to do (via Twitter).

Lol. Take a chance on you in the draft. Pay you a nice contract with ongoing allegations. Win a SB. Trade you to a team of your choice so you can get more money. I love you Tyreek but that's hilarious — Ryan Miller (@KcRoyal5280) August 27, 2022

The chiefs drafted you in the late rounds, developed you to the player you are. Have fun going 6-11 in Miami — (🦧) (@LeNbaYb) August 26, 2022

they literally let you choose where to go — moses ☁️ (@MosesPaiewonsky) August 26, 2022

Yep @cheetah .. they sure did! Poor fella. They drafted you when 31 other teams passed on you.. FOUR TIMES.. they paid you $40M… and stood by you when accusations were rampant of abuse. I mean… clearly, they treated you like trash! — Jeff (@ChiefsTigersWin) August 27, 2022

Hey @cheetah remember the perfectly executed pass, in the American League Championship game, that hit you right in your hands that you bobbled resulting in an interception. That was directly responsible for the #Chiefs missing the Superbowl??? — DickFitzwell (@DickFitzwell55) August 27, 2022

Unfortunately, the Chiefs fanbase won’t have an opportunity to chirp back at Tyreek Hill in person. Kansas City doesn’t have the Dolphins on their regular season schedule. However, if they do meet in the playoffs, expect a lot of tension between the two sides after all the comments made by Hill.