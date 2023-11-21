Chiefs receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling opens up about his brutal drop towards the end of the game that resulted in a loss vs. the Eagles.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling speaks out about his painful drop at the end of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He posted to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account Tuesday about the brutal event on Monday night where he could've had possibly the game-winning touchdown to seal the deal for Kansas City.

He said in the post that he's going to be better and that the “criticism” is much appreciated. The receiver also stressed his religious beliefs as giving them the opportunity.

“I’m grateful, I’ll be better. And I appreciate the criticism and the support,” Valdes-Scantling put on social media. G”od put this on me because he knew I could handle it. Gratitude for everything that comes with it.”

It's been an up-and-down season for Valdes-Scantling as it was shown in the game where he had zero catches for zero yards with two targets. Theres no doubt that the stat-line would've looked better if he had the 51 yard catch for the score. After the game as he was walking to the locker room, he was seen slamming his helmet at the wall according to Bleacher Report.

However, it wasn't just the former Green Bay Packer who's at fault as other receivers on the Chiefs have dropped tons of passes throughout the course of the season. Players such as Justin Watson dropped key passes in the loss to the Eagles as he reeled in five catches for 53 yards and a touchdown, but had 11 targets.

Kansas City will try to bounce back next week as they face the Las Vegas Raiders in a key AFC West matchup. They're still 7-3 which is one of the best records in the AFC currently.