Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes reacts to the loss against the Eagles where it was defined by the drops of his receivers.

As the Kansas City Chiefs lost a close one at home last night to the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch, the blame has been put on the receivers for multiple missed opportunities. The key dropped pass came in the fourth quarter when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an exceptional deep pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but he ended up dropping it.

Mahomes spoke after the game about the play from the receivers. However, he stated that he's not going to change who he is, if a guy is open, the player is getting the ball according to ESPN.

“They know I'm going to keep firing it,” Mahomes said. “That's just who I am. I'm going to fire it to the guy that's open and usually they're going to make the plays.

Valdes-Scantling was seen slamming his helmet into the wall as he was heading into the locker room post-game according to Bleacher Report, which is understandable as he dropped the possible game-winning catch. He would finish the game with zero catches for zero yards on three targets.

However, he wasn't the only receiver to drop passes and underperform as receiver Justin Watson had some whiffs even though he was targeted 11 times. Skyy Moore received a ton of pre-season hype, but still hasn't found his footing as he only reeled in one catch for four yards.

Mahomes thinks the offensive struggles start with him

Even with the Chiefs having one of the best records in the AFC, the offense has been sluggish. It's now two straight games where Kansas City has not scored a single point in the second half. Mahomes said that the team is not up to the standard they see themselves in.

“Offensively we're just not where I would want to be at this point in the season, and that's everybody,” Mahomes said. “It starts with me.”

Head coach Andy Reid defends the receivers by saying that the people who haven't been making the plays are “good players.” Consequently, he stressed that the team is fine and implied that they'll figure it out.

“Guys that I've seen catch before didn't necessarily make the catch,” Reid said. “These are good players and we are OK. We've just got to get that straight.”

Kansas City is now at 7-3 on the season and will try to bounce back after losing to the Eagles. Their next game will be against the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC West matchup.