One of the biggest talking points ahead of Super Bowl 57 was Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ health, particularly his ankle. He appeared to have re-aggravated that injury just before halftime of Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles when he was seen limping off the field following a tackle by TJ Edwards.

Pat Mahomes was visibly limping after being taken down by TJ Edwards… #SuperBowlLVIIpic.twitter.com/jICGzHzSw0 — SportsGrid (@SportsGrid) February 13, 2023

That’s not an encouraging sight for Chiefs fans, as everyone knows that Patrick Mahomes is the one that makes the team go, and that Kansas City will go as far as where the freshly-minted NFL MVP takes them.

The hope now for the Chiefs is that the halftime break will be enough for Patrick Mahomes to recover just enough to play meaningful football when both teams come out of the tunnel for the second half.

If anything, Patrick Mahomes was seen jogging to the locker room at the end of the first half, so that’s one good sign for the Chiefs.

In the first half, Mahomes passed for 89 yards and a touchdown without an interception while completing 8 of his 13 pass attempts. He found tight end Travis Kelce for an 18-yard touchdown in the first half as a response to the Eagles scoring the first points of the game.

While he has yet to be sacked in the game, the Eagles have already made it clear that they are not going to make life easy for Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense. Conversely, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts already has a passing touchdown and a pair of rushing scores to lead Philadelphia to a 10-point advantage by the end of the first half.

UPDATE:

Patrick Mahomes started the second half of Super Bowl 57, and hopefully for Kansas City, he will stay on the field for the rest of the contest. Mahomes has already made a couple of plays in the second half at the time of this writing.