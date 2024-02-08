Patrick Mahomes doubts Andy Reid will retire after this season

There has been some speculation recently that Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid could retire after the Super Bowl, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes' comments should calm some Chiefs fans who were concerned about it.

“I'm highly doubtful,” Patrick Mahomes said, via James Palmer of NFL Network.

It should be a bit of a relief for Chiefs fans to hear that Mahomes is very skeptical that Andy Reid will retire after this season. Of course, the main concern is winning the Super Bowl this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Reid has coached 25 seasons in the NFL, 14 with the Philadelphia Eagles and 11 with the Chiefs. He has a 403-258 record overall, going 224-130 with the Eagles and 179-128 with the Chiefs. He has two Super Bowl rings, both won with the Chiefs, and is trying to add a third this Sunday against the 49ers. Regardless of how the game goes, Reid will be a sure-fire Hall of Famer.

This year's Chiefs were not as dominant as they were in the past, and they had to go on the road in the playoffs for the first time with Mahomes as their quarterback. That proved to be no problem, as they beat the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round, and the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game. The last hurdle is the 49ers, arguably the most talented team in the NFL, but a team that has had close calls against the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions in the two games leading up to the Super Bowl.

Mahomes' comments don't confirm that Reid will not retire, but it seems unlikely that it will happen.