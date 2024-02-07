The Swifties have really helped out the NFL this season.

Taylor Swift and her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has helped the NFL's viewership and revenue, according to a recent survey and Nielsen data.

Nielsen said football viewership among girls between 12 and 17 years old grew by 53% this season and overall NFL viewership increased by 7% from last year. Additionally, of 2,000 U.S. consumers polled by LendingTree, 16% said Swift “influenced them to spend money on football.” Nearly a quarter of the Gen Zers and millennials also said they are more interested in football because of the Swift-Kelce pairing.

TAYLOR SWIFT EFFECT: Football viewership among girls ages 12-17 spiked an astounding 53% at the start of the season — and the pop icon’s influence stretches far beyond, impacting merch sales and the brand value of both the NFL and Kansas City Chiefs. https://t.co/qU99UR9YZg pic.twitter.com/qKMax2Qjcx — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) February 7, 2024

After she began dating Kelce in the summer of 2023, Swift attended Chiefs games throughout the season. However, Swift's presence on NFL broadcasts has proven divisive.

The survey asked, “Has Taylor Swift had any influence on your interest in watching football or the Super Bowl?”, to which 36% of people said that Swift had an impact. While 13% said Swift made them more interested, 23% responded negatively. Eight percent said they have less interest because of Swift, and 15% said, “I hate what Swift has done to the NFL.” The latter is the second-most popular response behind “My interest is unchanged.”

For most of the 2023 season, the 34-year-old Kelce struggled and his receiving yards and touchdowns fell to their lowest figures since 2015 and 2019, respectively. Kansas City also had its most turbulent since quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the starter in 2018. After starting 6-1, the Chiefs went 5-5 the rest of the season but still won the AFC West for the eighth straight year.

In the playoffs, though, the Chiefs thrashed the Dolphins 26-7 in the wild-card round before winning Mahomes' first road playoff game 27-24 against the Buffalo Bills. In the AFC Championship, the Chiefs, despite scoring no points in the second half, forced three turnovers and hung on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 and advance to their fourth Super Bowl in five years.

Kansas City faces the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas. Several commercials aimed at girls and women are expected to air during the broadcast.