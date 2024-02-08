Why won't Taylor Swift have a new Chiefs jacket for Super Bowl 58?

Kristin Juszczyk , the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, has been all over the fashion world with her custom jersey jackets. She got more attention when Simone Biles and Taylor Swift started wearing her apparel. However, she is not going to support the Eras Tour superstar come Super Bowl 58. It might be because Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs are the ones her husband will face, via Omar Ruiz of the NFL Network.

Kyle Juszczyk was asked about whether a new Chiefs Travis Kelce jacket was in the works for Taylor Swift. The 49ers weapon was quick to respond with, “We’re big supporters of Taylor, but not this week.”

So, it is safe to say Kristin Juszczyk will be fully supporting the 49ers for Super Bowl 58. After all, her success is not only contingent to Swfit or big-name artists wearing her brand. She got a licensing agreement with the NFL which allows her to easily access the use of the league's properties and designs in her work.

Just before the 49ers and Chiefs clash, Kristin had a new design when her husband faced the Detroit Lions. It was a jacket with the words ‘Super Bowl bound' inscribed in them. Now, she plans to also get a new jacket for Kyle when he makes his entrance in the tunnels of Allegiant Stadium come Sunday. There are still no details about this new outfit but her insanely good fashion sense will definitely ensure that Kyle turns heads and goes trending for it.

How Kristin rose to fame

It was a steady rise for the 49ers' resident wag. She first made custom jackets for herself which caught the attention of Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, and Simone Biles, renowned Olympic medalist and wife of Green Bay Packers' Jonathan Owens. From there, she made one for the Chiefs and Packers. Then, Swift would request one that had the number of Travis Kelce and it instantly broke the internet.

Kyle also actively campaigned for her wife's designs. He did so by commenting and reposting every post that mentioned how great her designs were. When the 49ers faced the Lions, Kyle did Kristin's iconic scissor gesture as well. No one, not even, Swift can get in the way of how these two support each other.