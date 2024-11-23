The Kansas City Chiefs continue to give help to their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes with their latest signing. They signed former Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle DJ Humphries, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. The move comes after Mahomes revealed how the Chiefs loss to the Buffalo Bills will motivate them the rest of the season.



For their offensive line, that's clearly not the issue. Pro Football Network has them as the second-best offensive line in football, only behind the Detroit Lions. A mix of Pro Bowlers Creed Humphrey and Joe Thuney round up an impressive five-man front. Adding Humphries into the mix solidifies that even more. He's also a Pro Bowler and spent the first eight seasons of his career with Arizona.

The 30-year old left tackle tore his ACL in December against the Philadelphia Eagles. In March, the Cardinals released him, making Humphries a free agent. He had two years remaining on his deal and was owed $16 million for the 2024 season. Also, he appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals with 15 starts at left tackle.

Can DJ Humphries be the X-factor for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?

Although the Chiefs front line is solid as a rock, having additional reinforcement always helps. Especially as Humphries is a Pro Bowler and protected Kyler Murray during the Cardinals 10-7 season. The 6'5 and near 300 pound tackle provides size, durability, and skill at the left tackle position. He also provides a layer of depth at the position.

The left tackle situation has been fickle the past few weeks. Mahomes has been sacked 22 times this season, and sacked twice in the last two games. He hasn't had ample time to throw in the pocket, resulting in fumbles and interceptions. While Humphries' addition to Kansas City is great, it's unrealistic to expect him to immediately pick up right where he left off, let alone replicate his Pro Bowl form.

This signing likely ends rookie Kingsley Suamataia's time on the active roster. He's tasked with a lot on his plate, especially the edge rushers in the AFC West. Khalil Mack, Maxx Crosby, and Zach Allen have given Mahomes and Suamataia trouble. Bringing in Humphries is huge for them, especially since he's been medically cleared since Friday morning.

After Mahomes acquired a former New England Patriots receiver, he's influenced another move. Regardless, one position won't solve all of the issues but it solves a big question marks. Playing alongside two other Pro Bowlers will give Mahomes what he needs to make plays everyone knows are coming.