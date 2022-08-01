Patrick Mahomes bounces back from injury scare at Chiefs training camp

Patrick Mahomes needed to receive treatment on his right leg during a recent Kansas City Chiefs practice, via Chiefs reporter Adam Teicher. After going to the Chiefs’ medical tent, fans feared the worst. But Mahomes was seen jogging without issue after leaving the medical tent, per reporter Harold R. Kuntz. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Mahomes was stepped on during practice, but did not seem to be too concerned about the QB according to The Athletic’s Nate Taylor.

Patrick Mahomes dealt with various ailments last season. He battled injury throughout the postseason. But he appeared to be ready to roll enter training camp. However, any injury scare was the last thing the Chiefs wanted to see. Kansas City already lost star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Losing Patrick Mahomes to an injury would force people to question the Chiefs’ playoff chances.

Fortunately, Mahomes is reportedly okay after the injury scare.

After a slow start to the 2021 season, Mahomes rebounded in the second portion of the year. Overall, the Chiefs’ star QB tallied over 4,800 passing yards to go along with 37 touchdowns. He led Kansas City to the AFC Championship game before getting upset by Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Nonetheless, many consider Patrick Mahomes to be one of the best players in the league right now.

As long as Mahomes stays healthy, the Chiefs will remain competitive in 2022 despite losing Hill. Mahomes has dealt with criticism this offseason, but his extremely impressive track record should automatically quiet any critics.