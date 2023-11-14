Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes proved how much he knows football on the ManningCast when he predicted a series of Broncos plays

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows football. He's a Super Bowl champion, multiple-time Pro-Bowler, and one of the faces of the NFL. But is he psychic too?

On the Manning-cast of Monday Night Football between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs star completely predicted a three-play sequence that would lead to a Broncos touchdown:

Patrick Mahomes called this Broncos touchdown drive PLAY FOR PLAY 🔮 pic.twitter.com/YGCUAJS5AI — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 14, 2023

The amazing touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to Courtland Sutton had Mahomes and the Mannings mildly impressed, but the internet went wild at the difficulty of the play. The second-quarter, vintage Wilson scramble and heave to the left corner of the end zone made the Sportscenter Top 10 plays list on the evening and gave the Broncos a considerable lead.

Perhaps more importantly to Mahomes, it showed that the Chiefs star really knows football. Before the three-play series, he predicted that Denver would run the ball twice before going to play-action – the exact sequence that took place.

It makes sense that Mahomes is familiar with the Broncos offense; the Chiefs were just blown out by Denver two weeks ago. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Chiefs, which began after Kansas City dropped their first game of the season at home to the upstart Detroit Lions.

Patrick Mahomes is having another phenomenal year for the Chiefs. He is completing a career-high 68 percent of his passes to go along with 17 touchdowns against eight interceptions. Three of his eight interceptions have come against the Broncos this season.

Up next for Mahomes and the Chiefs this weekend – a Monday Night Football matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.