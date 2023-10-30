On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs suffered their second loss of the 2023 campaign with a frustrating 24-9 road loss to the Denver Broncos. Kansas City wasn't able to get much of anything going offensively on Sunday, and the Broncos' defense looked like a far cry from the unit that gave up a whopping 70 points to the Miami Dolphins in the not so distant past.

After the game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes kept it real about what went wrong in the Chiefs loss and just how impressive the Broncos were on the afternoon.

“They were the better football team,” stated Mahomes, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “You have to give them props.”

Patrick Mahomes looked relatively pedestrian on Sunday compared to the lofty standard he has set for himself throughout his career, completing 24 of 38 pass attempts for 241 yards, two interceptions, and no touchdowns in the loss. It was remarkably the first time that Mahomes has ever lost a divisional game within the AFC West during his entire career, per Bleacher Report.

The loss snapped a six game winning streak for the Chiefs, which began after Kansas City dropped their first game of the season at home to the upstart Detroit Lions. Still, at 6-2, the Chiefs sit comfortably in playoff position in what figures to be a vaunted AFC postseason picture.

The Chiefs will look to get the sour taste out of their mouths and reemerge in the win column when they take on the Miami Dolphins next Sunday in a marquee matchup from Germany.