Patrick Mahomes won't be answering questions about his father anytime soon

Super Bowl Opening Night kicked off once again, this time with the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers taking center stage in Las Vegas. Starting the league's biggest week with media interviews, Opening Night gave prominent figures from both teams a chance to answer questions leading up to the main event itself. One such figure was Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes.

While plenty of questions touched on the topic of game preparations, one question delved into a more personal area: the recent arrest of Mahomes' father, Patrick Mahomes Sr.

The Chiefs quarterback disclosed that Mahomes Sr. was “doing good” but refused to give more details on the topic.

“It's a family matter, so I'll keep it to the family,” he said, via KMBC News. “That's all I have to say.”

The older Mahomes was taken in by police this past Saturday on a DWI (driving while intoxicated) charge and was then released on a $10,000 bond. Regardless, the Chiefs quarterback showed no signs of being bothered by what happened throughout the event.

Chiefs-49ers Part Two

Mahomes is now on his fourth Super Bowl appearance, which means he'll have a chance to add to his legacy. Having won the big dance twice in the past, the 28-year-old brings experience and a winning pedigree entering the main event. Still, it won't be easy as the 49ers themselves are hungry for revenge due to their loss in 2019.

Back in Super Bowl LIV, a young Mahomes won his first-ever championship at the expense of San Francisco. And at the moment, Niners such as George Kittle, Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel and Kyle Juszczyk haven't forgotten what it felt like to fall short against Mahomes. As the clock counts down to Sunday, the entire country awaits and expects a clash for the ages.